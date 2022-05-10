Pakistan’s SL tour reduced to Tests only

LAHORE: Pakistan will play only two Tests against Sri Lanka during their tour of the island nation as the three-match One-day International series has been scrapped.

Pakistan team is scheduled to tour Sri Lanka in July and August this year. The final dates of the tour are yet to be finalised. The three-match ODI series was not a part of the ICC World Cup Super League.

According to reports, Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) had requested the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) to remove ODIs as they were planning to stage the Lanka Premier League (LPL) one week before the scheduled time.