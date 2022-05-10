Pakistan’s SL tour reduced to Tests only

LAHORE: Pakistan will play only two Tests against Sri Lanka during their tour of the island nation as the three-match One-day International series has been scrapped.
Pakistan team is scheduled to tour Sri Lanka in July and August this year. The final dates of the tour are yet to be finalised. The three-match ODI series was not a part of the ICC World Cup Super League.
According to reports, Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) had requested the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) to remove ODIs as they were planning to stage the Lanka Premier League (LPL) one week before the scheduled time.
KARACHI: Former Pakistan captain Rashid Latif has been appointed as Director Cricket Operations of Kashmir Premier...
KARACHI: Pakistan Handball Federation will conduct an IOC Olympic Solidarity Technical IHF Coaches Course Level-C...
MIAMI GARDENS: World champion Max Verstappen resisted a late attack from series leader Charles Leclerc of Ferrari to...
KARACHI: Pakistan has conducted only three squash coaching courses since 2013 which is the reason currently there is...
KARACHI: Pakistan hockey team’s training camp for Asia Cup will start from Tuesday morning.The training camp...
WASHINGTON: Max Homa held off fellow American Keegan Bradley down the stretch on Sunday to win the Wells Fargo...
Comments