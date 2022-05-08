CCPO visits Dolphin Squad headquarters

LAHORE: Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Lahore Bilal Siddique Kamyana Saturday paid his first visit to Dolphin Squad Headquarters, Walton Road, after assuming charge of his office.

SP Dolphin Squad Sayyed Aziz welcomed the CCPO and presented him a bouquet. A fresh contingent of Dolphin Squad presented “Guard of Honour” to the CCPO, who planted sapling of Araucaria in the lawns of Dolphins Squad headquarters.