Safe travelling

Karachi has a population of close to 20 million and is known as the economic hub of Pakistan. A major challenge facing the city is the unavailability of safe transportation options for women. Incidents of harassment faced by women in congested public buses are quite common. And since the city has a few public buses, many men use women’s compartments, making it difficult for women to travel safely. This discourages women from setting out of their houses. Some women are not allowed to go outside independently because their family members fear that the existing transportation options are unsafe for them. Many countries have introduced various steps to strengthen women’s mobility. In some regions, metro trains have women-only compartments, allowing them to travel comfortably.

The authorities concerned must introduce a safe transportation system for women. This small task will go a long way in improving women’s mobility in the city, leading to many economic benefits. The newly launched Green Line bus service in Karachi is a good initiative that has instilled confidence among women travellers. The city needs more such projects.

Salman Ghazi

Gwadar