Pakistan now fifth in Test ranking

LAHORE: Pakistan have improved one spot to reach the fifth position in latest ICC Test and ODI ranking.
Meanwhile, Australia have strengthened their position at the top extending their lead at the top of ICC Men’s Test Team Rankings. Australia now lead second-placed India by nine points with a rating of 128 points.
Rounding out the top five is Pakistan with 93 points, with Babar Azam’s side catapulting past England (88) to snatch the fifth place.
Pakistan climb one spot to fifth, overtaking South Africa and moving closer to India in what was effectively a ten rating point swing.
