General Qamar Javed Bajwa visited front line troops in Padhar Sector and broke Iftar with them on April 30, 2022. Photo: Twitter

RAWALPINDI: Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa visited frontline troops in Padhar Sector on Saturday.

The COAS was briefed on the latest situation along the LoC and operational readiness of the formation. The COAS interacted with officers and men and had Iftar with them.

While interacting with the troops, General Bajwa appreciated them for their high state of morale and professional excellence in performance of sacred duty in defence of motherland.

Earlier, on arrival, Lieutenant General Sahir Shamshad Mirza, Corps

Commander, received the COAS. This is the second visit of General Bajwa to the LoC in three days to boost the morale of troops posted there.