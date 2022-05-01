Iesco establishes central control room for Eid holidays

Islamabad : During Eid holidays to ensure stable power supply and for timely redressal of customers’ complaint a central control room has been established in compliance of Chief Executive Officer Islamabad Electric Supply Company (Iesco) Dr. Muhammad Amjad Khan directives, says a press release.

Where more than 100 grid stations, power distribution network, power demand and supply position, allocated electricity quota, feeder faults and tripping will be monitored closely and its timely rectification will also be ensured.

Officer having level of general managers, chief engineers along with other supporting officers and staff will ensure their availability in established monitoring control room round the clock in shifts.

Operation field formation leaves have been cancelled with direction to be alert. To met any unpleasant situation extra cables, meters, transformers and trolley transformers have been provided to all complaint offices.

For registration of customers complainants help line number 118, complaint and monitoring cell no. 051-9252933-34 and SMS service 8118 are working round the clock.