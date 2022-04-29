Marriyum prays for catcallers in Masjid-e-Nabvi

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb on Thursday prayed “may Allah guide those who catcalled at her” in Masjid-e-Nabvi.



In a viral video, a few individuals can be seen shouting anti-government slogans and harassing her as she walked along with Federal Minister Shahzain Bugti. Talking to media after the incident, Marriyum, without naming Imran Khan, said that he had destroyed values of society which could be seen from the behaviour of his party workers.

She said she did not want to name that person (Imran) on this holy land, who had poisoned the minds of his party workers. She said she does not want to use the holy land for politics but such behaviour indicated the deterioration of the whole society.

However, she said many sections of the society were still maintaining those traditions, adding PML-N workers were also present in Saudi Arabia but they were asked not to adopt such attitude.