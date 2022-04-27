Pakistan break jinx, win first test against Holland

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan stunned hockey powerhouse The Netherlands 5-3 to start the six-test European tour on a winning note in the Dutch city of Breda Tuesday.

It was for the first time in eight years that Pakistan succeeded in beating Holland as the last time they did it was in the Champions Trophy held in India in 2014.

The new find Muhammad Rizwan performed a hat-trick with a goal each was scored by Mubashir Ali and Muhammad Ijaz to settle the matter.

It was Ijaz who struck the opener, taking Dutch defense by surprise through a decent right-flank move to put the Greenshirts 1-0 up. The hosts retaliated well and banged in two goals within the next fifteen minutes to take the lead.

The tourists, however, regrouped at the start of the third quarter and all of a sudden looked more aggressive and attacking in their approach. The Greenshirts made several inroads into Dutch defense and were lucky to get one after another goal-scoring opportunity. Rizwan struck thrice on the penalty corner. Mubashir also scored on a short corner to take the game away from the Dutch team.

“It was a good win for the new-look Pakistan hockey team. They started off really aggressively but looked a bit shaky in between before regrouping and making all-out attacks on the Dutch goal. I am really delighted to see the Pakistan team playing with such authority and utilizing opportunities coming their way. Those watching the match must admit that Pakistan played far better hockey than what was on display by the host nation,” Pakistan head coach Siegfried Aikman said.

He added that it was just the beginning. “What I want from my charges is to play an aggressive, controlled game. That element of aggression and control was very much there from Pakistan in most parts of the game. There is a need for more control and aggression in the matches to come but in start I am happy to see such a result. What the team requires is more international matches to hone their newly adopted skills.”

Team captain Umar Bhutta was also excited at the results, saying that the outcome of the first Test has guaranteed a bright future for Pakistan hockey.

“The victory here at the outset of the European tour is enough to make us believe that we have the required ability to beat the best. Players are working hard on their fitness and technique under the guidance of a new coach. Hopefully, things would improve even further from here on,” the team captain said.

Bhutta, however, admitted that there were some weaknesses that would be eradicated with the passage of time.

“Every day is a new day for us. Even in the win, there were some mistakes which we would want to remove in the next matches but you cannot predict anything for the next match.”

Team Manager Khawaja Junaid said that these matches were part of the restructuring country’s hockey.

“Victory always encourages you especially when it comes against the best of teams. We are delighted to beat Holland after eight years. Hopefully, we would be in a much better frame of mind in the next matches. There are weaknesses which we would definitely want to remove on the tour and before going to Asia Cup.”