Experts term energy wheeling key to economic uplift

Islamabad:Energy wheeling and industry-academia linkage should be prioritised for improving business regulatory environment in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa.

The experts from public, private sectors, and academia, said this during the hybrid public private dialogue on ‘Better Business Regulatory Environment in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa’ organised by Sustainable Development Policy Institute (SDPI) and National Network of Economic Think Tanks (NNETT), in collaboration with the University of Swabi.

Javed Khattak, CEO, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa Economic Zones Development and Management Company (KPEZDMC), on the occasion highlighted several initiatives of the government for providing relief to the businesses. Such measure includes keeping the units operational during COVID-19, financial institutions’ reforms, regulatory easing, and manufacturing base enhancement, he added.

Shamama Arbab, chairperson, Pakistan Stone Development Company (PASDEC) underpinned the need for innovation through active and effective industry-academia linkage. Waheed Khan from KP Environmental Protection Agency, emphasized on the need for mechanised mining of marble industry, and incentivised waste management.

Dr Vaqar Ahmed, joint executive director, SDPI, emphasised on the importance of ease of doing business in KP. Presenting detail of the economic challenges resulting by local and regional political crisis, Dr Ahmed specifically mentioned Afghanistan-Pakistan Transit Trade, and the impact of international inflation on the cost of doing business. The policy and regulatory relief from the government based on these factors should be prioritized, he added.

Project coordinator, Durshal, KP Information Technology Board, Pir Amad Ali Shah, was of view that artisan work for women business development should be one of the focused areas. The president of the Swabi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SwCCI), Muhammad Israr suggested that the institutional strengthening and apolitical decision-making is the key for effective regulatory environment improvement in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa.

Highlighting the role of private sector, the president Swat Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI), Adnan Ali, asserted on the importance of involving of private sector in decision making.