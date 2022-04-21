CM inaugurates multiple uplift projects in Swat

MINGORA: Chief Minister Mahmood Khan on Wednesday visited Charbagh and Kabal tehsils of the Swat district where he performed the groundbreaking of various development projects.

The projects included Swat University Women Campus, Malam Jabba to Shangla Top Road, upgradation of Khwazakhela hospital, Junkiekhel, Azaikhel, Matorzai irrigation channel, Khwazakhela Bypass Road, Veterinary University, 132 KV Kabal grid station, Kanju Bypass Road, Sports Complex and others.

He inaugurated several recently completed development projects, including upgradation of Tehsil Headquarters Hospital to Category C hospital, Tehsil Complex Kabal, etc.

Talking to media persons, the chief minister said that the KP government during the last four years had made multi-sectoral planning to put the province on the road to sustainable development.

He said now the same was being implemented on the ground everywhere in the province, adding most of those projects were now due for completion.

Mahmood Khan said work on a number of new projects had been launched. The dream of the people of Swat about their development and prosperity was now being realized, he added.

He said long-term development planning for the next 40 years had been done for Swat. The chief minister said he would soon visit Dir, Buner and other parts of the province where he would inaugurate multiple development projects completed by the present Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government.

Responding to a question, Mahmood Khan said that the federal government was an interim government that, he thought, would hardly last three months.

The chief minister said most of the federal cabinet members were on bail in various cases whereas the prime minister was facing corruption charges.

He said former prime minister Imran Khan had started a drive against the present government and people were protesting peacefully across the country.

The chief minister maintained that after the protests in Peshawar and Karachi, PTI would show street power in Lahore.

He hoped the people of Punjab would make it clear that they were not ready to accept this government which he believed was imported.