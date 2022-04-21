Huge quantity of dead meat seized; two arrested

LAHORE:Around two suspects were arrested for dealing in dead beef in North Cantonment on Wednesday. The arrested suspects were identified as Shahzad and Iqbal. Reportedly, a police team had raided an Old Depot Slaughter House and recovered dead meat in huge quantity. Police alerted Punjab Food Authority after taking necessary measures.
FIRE: Two women were injured in an incident of fire in a house on Ghazi Road on Wednesday. Reportedly, fire broke out due to short-circuit. Fire-fighters reached the spot on information, extinguished fire and shifted the injured Umaima Zara, 14, with 35 percent burn to Lahore Jinnah Hospital for treatment. The other victim was provided first aid at the spot. In another incident, valuables reduced to ashes in a plaza in Mozang Qurtaba Chowk.
RAPE BID: A suspect was arrested by Dolphin Squad from Johar Town for attempting rape of a teenage girl. Reportedly, the suspect Shahzad, a close relative had lured the victim to an abandoned plot where he attempted sexual assault. However, the victim resisted and started crying. Nearby people alerted police. A dolphin Squad team reached the spot on information, arrested the suspect and handed him over to police.
TURTURED: Two suspects were arrested for abduction and torture of a youth in the Shalimar area over a monitory dispute. Reportedly, the suspect Haseeb had a money dispute with the victim Wajahat. On Wednesday, Haseeb along with accomplices abducted Wajahat and took him to a nearby dera where they subjected him to severe torture.
