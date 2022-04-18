1,906 tonnes seized wheat shifted to procurement centre

FAISALABAD: Commissioner Zahid Hussain Sunday said some 1,906 metric tonnes wheat that was seized had been shifted to wheat procurement centre last week.

Addressing a review meeting held on implementation of wheat procurement campaign, the commissioner said 7 FIRs had also registered for illegal transportation of wheat and 216 localities were raided across the division to check the illegal movement and storage of wheat.

Additional Commissioner Co-ordination Tariq Mahmood, Assistant Commissioner (ACs) Umar Maqbool, Sahibzada Muhammad Yousaf, DD Food Shahid Khokhar, Director Agriculture Chaudhry Abdul Hameed, DD Agriculture Khalid Mehmood and a representative officer of Punjab Police were also present on the occasion.

The commissioner said complete record of distribution of gunny bags and procurement of wheat should be compiled. He said all measures should be taken to achieve 100 percent wheat procurement target. He said progress meeting on implementation of the campaign would be held regularly. The DD Food said target of 532,510 metric tonnes of wheat procurement had been set for which 40 procurement centres had been established across the division where transparent distribution and procurement process of gunny bags was also underway.