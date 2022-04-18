Shocked to know country has no gas or power: PM

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has said he was shocked to know that the country had neither gas nor electricity as the last government had wasted four years.

Speaking at the site of the Diamer-Bhasha Dam, he instructed authorities to complete the project three years ahead of its scheduled time by 2026, instead of 2029. He also announced the construction of the 13-km Babusar Top tunnel to ensure smooth traffic flow round the year. Former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and PMLN leaders Marriyum Aurangzeb and Khawaja Asif were also present.

Shehbaz Sharif said the completion of the dam would serve as the future lifeline for the country’s economy, augmenting power generation, besides boosting agriculture activities. He added that the 4,500MW project was of immense importance for the national economy and stressed that it should be completed ahead of its construction time of 2029. The prime minister asked the authorities to go ahead, construct the dam and complete it by 2026-27. “It will be a miracle, if it is achieved. Nothing is impossible in this world. We can achieve it if we advance together,” he said.

The prime minister said the project had been initiated by Nawaz Sharif in 2016 and funds were provided by his government for land acquisition. He assured complete support of the federal government for completing the project at the earliest and suggested encouraging international investors to invest in the project. The prime minister asked for a study report within a wee vehicular traffic across the area the whole year.

The prime minister said early construction of the dam would be a good omen and a milestone in the country’s history. He expressed his dismay that out of 125-130MAF water, the country was only saving and utilising 25-30MAF water annually. "It would be a big success if water is saved and the Diamer-Bhasha Dam would play a vital role in increasing our water storage capacity. It would save the Tarbela Dam from deposits of sediments and enhance its life span by 35 years. The dam will also control flash floods, enhance agricultural productivity, besides creating job opportunities in the area, leading to economic prosperity,” Shehbaz Sharif said.

The prime minister said that he would not go into the past four years, but what happened with the power sector was indeed unfortunate and an injustice to the nation. “Despite power generation capacity of about 6,000-7,000MW, gas-fired and oil-run power plants were shut. As the Khadim-e-Pakistan, I would not lie to the nation or twist the truth, but facts must come forward,” he said, adding that the area lacked health facilities and recalled that as the Punjab chief minister he had donated a scanning machine to Gilgit. He directed authorities concerned to submit a report within a week for the construction of a fully-equipped 150-200-bed hospital in Chilas to provide the latest health facilities to locals.

Earlier, WAPDA Chairman (retd) Lt-Gen Muzammil Hussain briefed the prime minister about the project. He said that three mega hydel projects, Diamer-Bhasha, Mohmand and Dasu, worth Rs2.6 trillion, were being completed. He said the Diamer-Bhasha Dam would have a storage capacity of 8.1 MAF with live storage of 6.4 MAF and irrigate 1.23 million acres of land. “It will generate 18,100 Gigawatt hours (GWh) power annually. The project would be completed in 2029 despite different challenges,” he said, adding that about 16,500 jobs would be created. He said the project was of paramount importance for the country’s food security.

Later, the prime minister also took an aerial review of the Karakoram Highway, 3MW Thuk power project and Chilas Cadet College.