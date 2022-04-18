 
close
Monday April 18, 2022
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
World

Two Turks held

By AFP
April 18, 2022

Athens: Two Turkish citizens who managed to enter Greece illegally on a motorised paraglider, were arrested after crashing off Evia island, Greek authorities said on Sunday. According to a Ministry of Maritime Affairs statement, the two men, 32 and 33 years old, crashed off the island near Athens after they run out of fuel.

Comments