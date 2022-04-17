The appointment of Shehbaz Sharif as the PM of Pakistan is the best news for the people of Pakistan. The Pakistani rupee that had a sharp fall against the US dollar slightly recovered right after the new PM got elected. Imran Khan had been ruling the country for the last four years, and yet no one saw any ‘changes.’
On the other hand, PM Shehbaz Sharif has conducted various meetings to ensure that the country is back on the road to development. We hope that he will help improve citizens’ standard of living.
Noor Saba
Turbat
