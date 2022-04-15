Dutch court jails 1980s Afghan prison chief for 12 years

THE HAGUE: A Dutch court on Thursday sentenced an elderly Afghan man to 12 years in prison for war crimes committed while in charge of a notorious Kabul jail in the 1980s.
The sentencing in The Hague is one of the latest in a series of efforts by Europeans to bring people to account for crimes in conflict-torn nations, including Syria and Afghanistan -- as eyes turn to Ukraine.
Abdul Razzaq Rafief "treated the prisoners cruelly and dishonourably and arbitrarily deprived them of their liberty," judge Els Kole told The Hague regional court, adding "these are war crimes". Rafief, 76, played a leading role in the abuse of prisoners at the Pul-e-Charkhi jail between 1983-88 "where he had effective command and control", the judge said.
She said he was head of the prison during a period when Afghanistan’s communist regime was fighting a Soviet-backed war against mujahideen resistance fighters. Thousands of prisoners were tortured and some executed, many of those who were seen as enemies of the regime, Kole said.
MIAMI: Florida on Thursday signed into law a 15-week abortion ban, becoming the latest US state to further restrict...
GENEVA: Covid-19 is far from becoming an endemic disease and could still trigger large epidemics around the globe, the...
LONDON: Britain will send migrants and asylum seekers who cross the Channel thousands of miles away to Rwanda under a...
LOS ANGELES: A wildfire tearing through the US state of New Mexico has killed two people and damaged more than 200...
LONDON: The UK’s ruling Conservative Party faces a tough by-election test after former MP Imran Ahmad Khan quit...
WASHINGTON: A Saudi prince, who is major Twitter shareholder, says he will reject Elon Musk’s $43bn offer to buy the...
Comments