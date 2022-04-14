Old initiatives

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has announced that the Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) will be called by its original name. Even though the PTI-led government expanded the programme’s framework, it changed its name to the Ehsaas Programme.
One would also request the new PM to make an announcement regarding the fate of various social protection initiatives launched by the PTI as millions of beneficiaries – including that of the Ehsaas Programme – are hoping to get some clarity on this.
M Z Rifat
Lahore
