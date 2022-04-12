Former Test cricketer M Hussain passes away

LAHORE: Former Test cricketer Mohammad Hussain passed away at the age of 45 in Lahore on Monday. The left-arm spinner represented Pakistan in two Tests (three wickets) and 14 One-day Internationals (13 wickets).
He played his maiden Test against Zimbabwe in 1996 and the only other Test against Australia in 1998. He made his ODI debut against New Zealand in 1997 and played his last ODI against South Africa in 1998. In 131 first-class matches, he claimed 454 wickets with the best figures of seven for 53. The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) in a statement offered condolences to his family and friends.
