First private mission reaches International Space Station

The crew consisting of pilot Larry Connor of the United States, commander Michael López-Alegría of Spain and the United States, and mission specialists Mark Pathy and Eytan Stibbe from Canada and Israel. Photo: Axiom Space

WASHINGTON: The first fully private mission reached the International Space Station early on Saturday with a four-member crew from startup company Axiom Space.

Nasa has hailed the three-way partnership with Axiom and SpaceX as a key step towards commercializing the region of space known as “Low Earth Orbit,” leaving the agency to focus on more ambitious voyages deeper into the cosmos.

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket with the Crew Dragon capsule Endeavor docked at 1229 GMT on Saturday and the crew entered the space station nearly two hours later, after launching from the Kennedy Space Centre in Florida on Friday.

Commanding the Axiom Mission 1 (Ax-1) is former Nasa astronaut Michael Lopez-Alegria, a dual citizen of the United States and Spain, who flew to space four times over his 20-year-career, and last visited the ISS in 2007.

He is joined by three paying crewmates: American real estate investor Larry Connor, Canadian investor and philanthropist Mark Pathy, and Israeli former fighter pilot, investor and philanthropist Eytan Stibbe.

“We´re here to experience this but we understand there´s a responsibility,” Connor said in comments shown on Nasa´s live feed. As the first civilian crew, he said, they “need to get it right.” The widely reported price for tickets — which includes eight days on the outpost, before eventual splashdown in the Atlantic — is $55 million.