Fire destroys factory in Landhi

A fire destroyed a garment factory and reduced goods worth millions of rupees in the Landhi Export Processing Zone on Friday. The blaze broke out at around 2:30am, and six fire tenders were immediately dispatched to the factory to put out the flames.

A fire department spokesperson said the fire was so intense that it quickly engulfed the upper floor of the building. A heavy contingent of police and Rangers also reached the factory. The firefighters were able to control the blaze with hectic efforts of two and a half hours. The spokesperson said the cause of the fire was yet to be ascertained. Luckily, no loss of life was reported.