Bangladesh to complain over SA umpiring, sledging

DHAKA: Bangladesh will formally complain to the International Cricket Council over claims of biased umpiring and "unbearable" sledging in the first Test against South Africa, officials said on Tuesday.

The side was furious after several close calls went against them in Durban, where they remained competitive for most of the match before a batting collapse saw them dismissed for 53 in the second innings.

Players have since taken issue with their opponents for on-field taunts they said crossed the line into abuse.

"You all have seen how biased the umpiring was. On the field, sledging was also unbearable," Bangladesh Cricket Board cricket operations chief Jalal Yunus told AFP.

"We will write a formal complaint to the ICC match referee manager," he added.

Jalal said they raised similar issues to match referee Andy Pycroft after their 2-1 one-day international series win -- their first on South African soil.