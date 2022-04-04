Clashes kill seven in Nigeria

JOS, Nigeria: At least seven people have been killed in the Nigerian state of Plateau where tit-for-tat violence between Muslim herders and Christian farmers often flares, a community leader and a security official said on Sunday.
Residents of Chando Zerreci village in Bassa area were celebrating an annual festival on Saturday night when they were attacked by gunmen, the leader and the security source said. Jos City in central Plateau State, on the dividing line between Nigeria’s mostly Muslim north and mainly Christian south, has struggled with ethnic and religious violence though it has been calmer in recent years.
