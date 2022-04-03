 
April 03, 2022
Security forces kill three terrorists: ISPR

By Our Correspondent
April 03, 2022
ISLAMABAD: Three terrorists were killed during an intelligence-based operation conducted by the security forces on Saturday in general area Kulachi of Dera Ismail Khan district.

Reports said the terrorists, who were killed, involved in terror activities against the security forces, said the Inter-Services Public Relations. The local residents appreciated the operation and expressed their full support to eliminate the menace of terrorism from the area.

