NCOC’s legacy

In all fairness of things, the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) has done a praiseworthy job by containing the Covid-19 pandemic. Since the virus has now subsided to a pretty manageable level across the country, the government has decided to shut down the operation of the NCOC. It deserves due appreciation for overseeing the government’s pandemic response. As a result of its efforts, the number of cases did not spiral out of hand and the tally of deaths also did not touch the level that some other countries had to endure. The vaccination drive – though, with some initial hiccups – did manage to inoculate a considerable proportion of the adult population. The recoveries also showed an appreciable record thanks to our frontline workers such as doctors and paramedical staff; not to forget the janitorial staff that kept collecting refuse even when there was a near-lockdown in place.

These two years of the NCOC can teach us some major lessons. First, that we can normalize the situation in the face of a fast-spreading infection with concerted efforts. The disease infected over 1.5 million people in Pakistan and killed over 30,000 victims. If a response is well-coordinated it is more likely to produce good results. It is important now that the federal and provincial health ministries not fall back into a state of complacency. If we have been able to contain the pandemic, it does not mean that we will always be able to do so. There is a strong likelihood for more such outbreaks across the globe. Experts have been warning governments that new bacteria and viruses may be even deadlier than Covid-19. This means Pakistan also needs to be ready for the next possible iteration of a similar pandemic or even worse. The government needs to spend more on public health in both rural and urban areas.

At the moment, the country does not have well-equipped clinics and medical centres where staff are properly trained and facilities are up and running. In most areas of the country, people end up paying much more at private hospitals rather than relying on public healthcare. The government must enforce and people must keep the established Covid protocols in mind such as washing hands with soap properly, avoiding handshakes, covering the mouth while coughing, and maintaining personal physical spaces. The dedication with which the NCOC worked should be emulated by all health departments and ministries for good. There should be specific centres to deal with such pandemic-related matters in cities and towns in the country. There is also a need to establish new departments for diseases at the district and tehsil levels so that an immediate response can counter any possible outbreaks in future. With most viral infections, an early-warning system plays a significant role and such systems should be in place 24/7 in all major hospitals that can alert other departments and medical facilities. Overall, the NCOC example has shown us that where there is a will, managing even a pandemic is possible.