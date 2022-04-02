Baqaullah Unar takes charge as acting chief secretary

The Sindh government has assigned grade 21 officer Baqaullah Unar as the acting chief secretary of the province. Unar, who has been performing duties as the senior member of the Board of Revenue Sindh, assumed the additional charge of the acting chief secretary on Friday a day after chief secretary Syed Mumtaz Ali Shah retired from the government service after attaining the age of superannuation.

Sindh Services Secretary Muhammad Saleem Rajput and Information Secretary Abdul Rasheed Solangi met the acting chief secretary and briefed him about the functioning and services of their respective departments. Unar also met general public in his office, listened to their complaints and issued directives for their early resolution.