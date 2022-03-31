Haseeb guides Balochistan to Pakistan Cup final

LAHORE: Haseebullah’s century took Balochistan into the final of Pakistan Cup as they beat Sindh by 13 runs in the second semi-final at the Multan Cricket Stadium on Wednesday.

Balochistan will take on defending champions Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in the final on Friday (tomorrow) at the same venue.

Balochistan were bowled out for 263 in the 48th over after being put into bat. The left-handed opener Haseebullah top-scored with a 114-ball 131, hitting 18 fours and one six. Asad Shafiq batting at number four scored 64 off 69, which included five boundaries. Haseebullah and Asad added 163 runs for the third wicket. For Sindh, Muhammad Umar and Sohail Khan bagged three wickets apiece. Captain Mir Hamza picked two wickets for 42 from nine overs.

Half-centuries from Khurram Manzoor, Omair Bin Yousuf and Sharjeel Khan went in vain as Sindh managed to score 250 for nine in 50 overs and were left 13 runs short of the target. Omair top-scored with a 73-ball 60, hitting four fours and one six. The right-handed Khurram scored 55 off 85 and struck five boundaries. Sharjeel scored 50 off 57 and hit seven fours and one six. For Balochistan, left-arm spinner Kashif Bhatti took three for 27 from 10 overs. Captain Yasir Shah took two wickets for 54, while right-arm pacer Khurram Shahzad bagged two wickets for 58. Haseebullah for his brilliant century was named the player of the match.