Friendly gesture

While Pakistan’s population of Sikhs is small, the country holds great importance to Sikhs from around the world as it is home to some of the most revered places and shrines in Sikhism. One believes that it is appreciable that the government has allowed Sikhs to come to Pakistan via the Kartarpur corridor.

Encouraging even more people will increase tourism, generating revenue for the country. It will also encourage better relations with India and its Sikh community.

Danial Tanvir

Islamabad