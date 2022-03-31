Karachi braves furnace-like weather conditions at 43°C

Residents of Karachi experienced the hottest day of the season on Wednesday when the mercury touched 42.5 degrees Celsius under the influence of a high pressure in the upper atmosphere in the region, according to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD).

“Extremely dry conditions gripped Karachi and some other cities of Sindh on Wednesday, and due to the suspension of sea breeze, the mercury shot up to 42.5°C, while relative humidity dropped to as low as five per cent at one point during the day,” said Sindh’s chief

meteorological officer.

Dr Sardar Sarfaraz said Sindh’s Chhor town braved 44°C and Mithi 43°C, while Karachi was the third hottest place in the province due to high pressure in the upper atmosphere. He said that due to the suspension of sea breeze, humidity also dropped between five and seven per cent, which created furnace-like weather conditions in the city.

“The weather will remain warm and dry in Karachi and other cities of Sindh on Thursday and Friday as well, and we’re expecting the temperature to remain between 40 and 42°C on Thursday and 38 and 40°C on Friday.”

Replying to a query, he said the weather will start improving in Karachi on Saturday, when the maximum temperature is likely to remain in the range of 35-36°C, adding that the temperature is also likely to remain in the range of 35-36°C during the first week of Ramazan, which is expected to start on Sunday.

Extremely warm weather

The PMD said that due to a persistent high pressure in the upper atmosphere, the day temperatures are likely to remain unusually high in most parts of the country over the next few days.

“The day temperatures are likely to remain 9-11°C above normal in Sindh, south Punjab and the southern and central parts of Balochistan, while they’re likely to remain 8-10°C above normal in upper Punjab, Islamabad, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir.”

The advisory stated that rain with wind or thunderstorm is expected in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Murree, Galliyat, GB and Kashmir on Saturday and Sunday, while light rain with wind or thunderstorm is also likely in Islamabad, Attock, Chakwal and Jhelum this weekend.