Security forces kill four terrorists in North Waziristan

RAWALPINDI: The security forces have killed four terrorists and recovered heavy weapons during an operation in Jhallar Fort of North Waziristan district last night.
According to the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR), the security forces conducted the intelligence-based operation on the report of presence of terrorists in the area, and after an intense exchange of fire, four terrorists were killed, and one of them was identified as Zar Saad Ullah.
Meanwhile, heavy weapons and ammunition were also recovered from the terrorists, who were involved in various terror activities against the security forces. The locals had appreciated the operation and expressed their full support to eliminate the menace of terrorism from the area.
