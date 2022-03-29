Bank holiday on April 4

KARACHI: State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) would remain closed for public dealing on Monday April 4, 2022 for deduction of Zakat, it announced on Monday.
The central bank also directed all banks/DFIs/MFBs to remain closed for public dealing on the afore-mentioned date. However, all employees would attend the offices on the day, treating it as a normal working day (except for public dealing), SBP said.
