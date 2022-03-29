Urdu translation of book on domestic violence against South Asian women in US launched

Speakers at a book launch on Monday said that South Asian women, including Pakistani, are not only vulnerable to domestic violence in the United States of America but exceptionally vulnerable to underreporting of domestic violence.

The Aurat Foundation, a women's rights body, organized an event at Karachi Press Club to launch the Urdu translation of a book ‘Birds Without Wings’ authored by the Irshad Sisters – Quratulain & Mariya– who are originally from Pakistan but based in the United States. Journalist Ghazala Fasih translated it into Urdu under the title of ‘Par Katay Parinday’.

The book contains true stories of South Asian families, particularly those belonging to Pakistan, living in the US. A collection of short stories inspired by true events and in collaboration with Daya South Asia Women Shelter, the book offers an in-depth, at times brutal glimpse into domestic violence and the cultural stereotypes many SouthAsian women face when entering into, staying in, and getting out of a relationship.

Speakers, including book author Quratulain Irshad, Aurat Foundation's resident director Mehnaz Rehman, Resident Director, Tehreek-e-Niswan chairperson Sheema Kermani, and Ghazala Fasih, said that in a law-abiding society like the United States, domestic violence against women is deplorable



They said that women who immigrated from South Asia, including Pakistan, continue to be subjected to the worst forms of violence mainly due to a lack of awareness and the Irshad Sisters’ book is an attempt to make immigrant women aware of the rights of living in the US.

Speakers said that the book tells the life stories of many women, who have been abused and helped by the Daya, the organisation that works with victims of domestic violence in the US. Collectively, the book is a story of ordinary people moving forward to help each other and overcoming evils through community efforts, they added. The book also warns parents not to sacrifice their daughters for the sake of a happy life in the United States, the maintained.