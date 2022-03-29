PU awards PhD degrees to five scholars

LAHORE:Punjab University (PU) has awarded PhD degrees to five of its scholars. According to details, Khurram Shahzad, s/o Abdul Qayyum has been awarded PhD degree in the subject of Communication Studies after approval of his thesis entitled “Propaganda Model Application to news stories in leading English dailies of Pakistan (2013-2018)”, Jahanzeb Qurehsi, s/o Muhammad Amjad Qureshi in the subject of Space Science (Specialisation in Remote Sensing & GIS) after approval of his thesis entitled “Evaluation of Crustal Deformation of Sulaiman Fold and Thrust Belt (SFTB) through Space Applications and Multisource Data”, Muhammad Furqan, s/o Muhammad Din Arzoo in the subject of Zoology after approval of his thesis entitled “Distribution, Habitat Suitability Modelling, Threats and Conservation Management of Kalij Pheasants (Lophura Leucomelanos) in Mirpur Division AJ & K”, Dalaq Aiysha, d/o Asghar Ali in the subject of Micorbiology & Molecular Genetics after approval of her thesis entitled “Isolation and Molecular Characterisation of Plant Growth Promoting Bacteria from Bovine Manure to Use as Biofertilizer for Seasonal Vegetable Farming” and Shadab Samar, d/o Muhammad Arif in the subject of Education after approval of her thesis entitled “Relationship among Spiritual Leadership, Workplace Well-being and Professional Engagement of Secondary School Teachers in Punjab”.

workshop: The seven-day Collapse Structure Search and Rescue (CSSR) Instructor workshop concluded at Emergency Services Academy here on Monday.

The Emergency Services Academy organised this workshop in collaboration with the Asian Disaster Preparedness Center (ADPC). A total of 23 officers and instructors of the Punjab Emergency Service Department (PESD) were trained as CSSR Instructors.

While addressing the participants Director General Punjab Emergency Service Department (PESD) Dr Rizwan Naseer congratulated the participants on the successful completion of the workshop.