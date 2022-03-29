CBD allowed to construct buildings up to 750ft high

LAHORE:Lahore Central Business District Development Authority (LCBDDA) also known as Central Business District Punjab (CBD Punjab) gets approval of 750-feet height for Lahore Prime from Civil Aviation Authority (CAA).

Getting the approval of an iconic height was a milestone and history making achievement of Punjab, said a press statement issued here on Monday. It said Lahore Prime comprises 12 mixed commercial plots and out of these, five plots were auctioned in September 2021 with the approval of 500 ft height.

An advanced aeronautical study was conducted by CAA with the support of the Pakistan Air Force (PAF). In this study, all the possibilities and constraints were deeply researched and analysed for practical implementation of skyscrapers to be built in CBD Punjab. CAA has ensured the protocols of safe flight operations while giving the provision for 750 ft construction height.

Imran Amin, CEO LCBDDA, said, “Approval of 750 ft height was the epitome of grandeur in real estate and rather extraordinary in the construction sector. Central Business District Punjab has come another step closer to the dream of Prime Minister Imran Khan of giving Pakistan its first business district.

I would like to show my profound gratitude to the management of CAA and PAF for providing their professional support and taking swift action on the request of Central Business District Punjab Punjab for the 750 ft height provision”.

The provision of 750 ft was a gateway to architectural masterpieces and iconic buildings. Business community will avail all the pros of the extra height provision like more sellable area for commercial purpose, construction advancement and provision of helipad.

Lahore Prime’s five mixed commercial plots were auctioned with proposed approved height of 500 ft. Now the height is increased to 750 ft so the bidders would have to buy extra height of the auctioned plots and will be part of history in reforming the skyline of Lahore, the statement said. Every step of Central Business District Punjab Punjab is strengthening the oath of the authority to work for the betterment and economic development of Pakistan.

The vigorous of approach of Central Business District Punjab has washed out all the myths and fears of economic instability and brushed up the image of Pakistan on world economic map, the statement added.

16 firms get special zone enterprise status: Punjab Industrial Estates Development and Management Company (PIEDMC) Monday granted special zone enterprise status to 16 companies acquiring industrial plots in the special economic zones.

The approval was given in a meeting chaired by Chief Executive Officer, PIEDMC, Ali Moazzam Syed. These include nine companies of Quaid-e-Azam Business Park, four companies of Rahim Yar Khan, three companies of Vehari and three companies of Bhalwal Industrial Estate. With the approval, collective investment of almost Rs27billion will come and thousands of new jobs will emerge.

Secretary Committee Amna Faisal Shah, DG Federal Board of Investment Abdul Sami Khan, Director, PEBT, Dr Sohail Saleem and other officers concerned were also present. Addressing the meeting, Ali Moazzam Syed said new opportunities for investment and

employment generation are being created in Punjab through Special Economic Zones. Acquiring Special Zone Enterprise status will not only help companies in tax matters but will also give a strong boost to the national economy, he said.