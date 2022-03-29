Security plan for ODIs, T20 approved

LAHORE:Punjab Cabinet’s sub-committee on law and order approves arrangements and security plan for three ODIs and one T20 match between Pakistan and Australia in Lahore.

The committee met at the Civil Secretariat here on Monday. Punjab Minister for Law and Parliamentary Affairs Muhammad Basharat Raja presided over the meeting via video link from Rawalpindi. The meeting considered the administrative matters and security of Pakistan-Australia ODI series starting on Tuesday (today). The meeting was informed that one match is mandatory while two matches are likely to take place during Ramazan. The law minister directed that Iftar hours should be kept in view for the security of upcoming matches during Ramazan. "The spectators will start arriving immediately after the start of the fast, so this aspect should be taken into consideration in the security arrangements", the minister said, adding security arrangements for the Australian team are stricter than those for PSL event. Basharat Raja while praising the Lahore administration and police for arranging sports and other recent events directed that route of the Australian team and surroundings of the Gaddafi Stadium should be closely monitored round the clock. "District administration and the police should liaise with each other regarding parking and traffic plan for the spectators coming to the stadium", he said.

The cabinet committee approved the construction of six new police stations in six districts of Punjab. Due to population growth and other issues, a new police station will be set up in DG Khan, Bhakkar, Rajanpur, Kasur, Faisalabad and Okara each. Minister for Labour Ansar Majeed, chief secretary, IGP, additional chief secretary Home, CCPO, commissioner and other senior officers were present.