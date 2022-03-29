Public awareness must to avert human-wildlife conflict

Islamabad:The scenic and ever rejuvenating biodiversity-rich Margalla Hills National Park has become home to the endangered common Asian leopards strolling on the trails of the national park where it needs public awareness and sensitisation to avert the looming risk of human-wildlife conflict.

Senior Islamabad Wildlife Management Board Member Z B Mirza has prepared a special education and awareness manual for the locals and tourists venturing into the National Park to enjoy the natural beauty of the Park.

There has been no precedent of human-wildlife conflict in Margalla Hills National Park as the wildcat has a stable number of prey available in the natural environment. There are almost 62 different species of wildlife on the menu of the wildcat that leads the food chain of the national park as the apex predator.

According to Z B Mirza’s information manual the leopards though have no history of attacking any human in the Margallas but the wildcat in 2005 killed six women in different incidents in Galiyat areas falling under the Ayubia National Park.

The Asian Leopard is a nocturnal animal that fully activates at night or wee hours of morning to predate or hunt, and patrol. It feeds mainly on Barking Deers, Porcupines, Wild Boars, livestock animals, Donkeys, Monkeys, birds, Kalij Pheasant and others.

A detailed study of the women killed in different leopard attacks revealed that they were off to the jungle to collect firewood during evening and early morning hours. The user guide manual that is equally helpful for locals, tourists, trekkers and area guides underlined that the local community people should avoid entering the jungle or forest area during early morning or evening hours as the Leopard remains active in this duration.

The local residents should keep a tube-light or bulb on at night, keep livestock including goats locked at a safer place at night, and should be accompanied by some individual for livestock rearing in the woods.