UK ceramist fired up for Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee

Stoke-on-Trent, United Kingdom: In his ceramics workshop, Simon Willis proudly displays the crockery set he has created for Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee, dreaming it will end up in the monarch’s personal collection.
"It’s an event which won’t ever happen again, we won’t have the chance of seeing another queen or king on the throne for 70 years. So it’s a big deal," he told AFP. Willis is the owner of Goviers in Stoke-on-Trent, central England, which has specialised in making commemorative ceramics for more than 30 years. Elizabeth became queen on February 6, 1952, and June will be the focal point of public celebrations to mark her unprecedented 70-year reign.
Muscat: At least six workers were killed and others missing after rockslides engulfed a quarry in northern Oman on...
Naypyidaw, Myanmar: Myanmar’s junta will "annihilate" coup opponents, army chief Min Aung Hlaing said Sunday as the...
Moscow: Russia said Sunday that Azerbaijan had pulled back troops from a Karabakh village following talks after Moscow...
Ramallah, Palestinian Territories: Independent candidates dominated the Palestinian local elections, winning 64...
London: Prince William ended a turbulent tour of the Caribbean by starkly admitting this weekend that the region’s...
Beirut: Egyptian police have arbitrarily detained at least 30 Sudanese refugees and asylum seekers, subjecting some to...
Comments