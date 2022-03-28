UK ceramist fired up for Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee

Stoke-on-Trent, United Kingdom: In his ceramics workshop, Simon Willis proudly displays the crockery set he has created for Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee, dreaming it will end up in the monarch’s personal collection.

"It’s an event which won’t ever happen again, we won’t have the chance of seeing another queen or king on the throne for 70 years. So it’s a big deal," he told AFP. Willis is the owner of Goviers in Stoke-on-Trent, central England, which has specialised in making commemorative ceramics for more than 30 years. Elizabeth became queen on February 6, 1952, and June will be the focal point of public celebrations to mark her unprecedented 70-year reign.