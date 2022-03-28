30kg ice seized as three smuggling bids foiled

The Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) on Sunday claimed to have foiled three smuggling bids and seized 30 kilograms of ice (crystal meth) during separate raids in Karachi.
According to the ANF spokesperson, the staff of the force foiled a smuggling bid at the Jinnah International Airport and seized 20kg ice that was going to be smuggled to Australia. The cargo had been booked by Amber Ramzan, a resident of Karachi.
Separately, the ANF conducted a raid at a courier company’s office on Sharea Faisal and seized three kilograms of ice concealed in a parcel booked for Sri Lanka by a person named Shagufta. The ANF also seized 7kg ice, which was going to be smuggled to Australia, during a raid at a courier company’s office. The parcel was booked by a man, Arshad Ali.
