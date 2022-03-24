Importance of water conservation highlighted

LAHORE : The Department of Environmental Sciences of the University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) arranged an awareness walk, poster competition and a seminar to mark World Water Day here at City Campus on Wednesday.

The World Water Day programmes were organised in collaboration with the Senior Tutor Office, Green Youth Movement Club (GYM) & Society for Conservation of Environment and Nature (SCEN) and Sapphire Textiles Mills to spread awareness among public about water conservation with the theme of “Groundwater: Making Invisible, Visible”.

Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad led the walk while Chairman Department of Environmental Sciences Dr Saif-ur-Rehman Kashif and a large number of faculty members and students participated in the walk started from Vice-Chancellor office and culminated at Pasha Academic Block after taking the round of City Campus.

Addressing a seminar, Prof Dr Nasim said that joint effort is a key way to spread awareness among public about the importance of water conservation. In the seminar, Prof Dr Abdullah Yaser gave detailed presentation on cost solutions for making ground water visible. Ms Misbah talked about Pakistan water issues and way forward while Dr Mohsin Hafeez spoke about sustainable groundwater management in the Indus basin: issues, challenges and opportunities.