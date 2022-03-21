Sarwar advises govt, opposition to calm down

LAHORE: Punjab Governor Chaudhry Sarwar, while advising the government and the opposition to bring down political temperature for a few days, said that political tension and confrontation in the country on the occasion of the OIC conference would not leave a good impression in the world.

The governor asked all political and religious parties to unite and welcome the participants of the OIC conference. The purpose of politics should be to serve the people and not personal and political interests. He participated in the Literary Festival here on Sunday, and addressed a function of distributing Kifalat Cards to poor families in Nankana District under Ehsas Kifalat Programme and talking to media.

Federal Minister Brigadier (R) Ejaz Shah, MPA Mian Atif, Barrister Zafarullah Khan and others were also present.

The governor said that the OIC conference was very important for the Muslim Ummah, including Pakistan, Kashmir and Palestine as well as regarding the issue of Afghanistan in which important decisions would be taken. On this occasion, political tensions are by no means acceptable between the government and the opposition. So for three or four days, both sides should focus only on welcoming the participants of the conference and making the conference a success. Politics can continue later on.

The governor said there is no doubt that Pakistan is currently facing many challenges, including inflation, which the present government under the leadership of PM Imran Khan is using all its resources to deal with. But when the price of petroleum rises in the world then its consequences not only affect Pakistan but the whole world. Despite this, the government gave relief to the people by reducing the prices of petroleum products because the development and prosperity of the nation is the government’s priority, he added.

The Ehsas Programme is a great example of the government's people-friendly policies, which are facilitating the poor in every sector, he added. Chaudhry Sarwar said that the sacrifices made by Pakistan for the eradication of terrorism and peace were unparalleled in world. Pakistan still stands by peace because we believe that without peace, development, prosperity and stability are not possible in the region and the world. The world must also play its role in peace and eradication of oppression and injustice in the world.

Addressing the Literary Festival, Chaudhry Sarwar said that no one can deny the importance of literature. The literary circles and intellectuals of Pakistan along with other sections of the society have to play their role in tackling the current situation in the country. There is no doubt that the words of writers and intellectuals have been influential for centuries. Language and civilisation are an important part of any society. We must not forget our civilisation and language and work together for its promotion.