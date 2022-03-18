Pakistan at opportune moment to tackle climate change: KE CEO

KARACHI: Speaking to a panel on Reducing Emissions and Increasing Renewable Energy at the Pakistan Climate Conference (PCC), CEO K-Electric Moonis Alvi has stated that as a low-emissions country, Pakistan is at an opportune moment in time to tackle the climate change while ensuring energy security.

The PCC was organized by the Overseas Investment Chambers of Commerce and Industry (OICCI) and featured a series of illuminating discussions on the current status and future outlook of Pakistan’s green energy ambitions. CEO KE was joined by Ahsan Zafar Syed, CEO Engro Energy, Kazeem Khan, General Manager (Nature Based Solutions) at Shell, Ali Asghar, CEO Toyota Indus Motors, and Fahad Chinoy, CEO Pakistan Cables.

Speaking about the future of Pakistan’s renewable energy ambitions, the CEO KE emphasized that meticulous planning was crucial to the sustainability of the transition to green energy, and that a balanced generation mix would be necessary to provide sustainable supply of power at all times.

He stated, “We have identified the importance of climate change at the right time, its impact and how to manage it, which puts us on the right track.”He mentioned that KE’s own diversification strategy envisions the addition of up to 1,100 MW from renewable energy by 2030.

The utility is also innovating its operations and nudging customers to adopt paperless billing, which will further offset the company’s carbon footprint.CEO Engro Energy Ahsan Zafar also spoke about the need for establishing clear and effective baselines, which are crucial to a robust strategy. He stated that good governance frameworks and strategies will enable greater access to the abundance of funding opportunities available.CEO Toyota Indus Ali Asghar furthered this sentiment by stating that policy making must focus on the longer term for clarity and consistency.