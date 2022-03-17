Pakistan blind team beat India to reach final

LAHORE: Gritty batting by Badar Munir and Mohammad Rashid helped Pakistan trounce India by seven wickets in the triangular T-20 Blind Cricket tournament.

With this win the Pakistan team have also moved into the final.

The 4th match of the tournament was played between Pakistan and India at Skyland University Cricket Ground, Sharjah. As per information made available here, Pakistan was leading the points table with 6 points.

In the morning, India won the toss and elected to bat first. Pakistani bowlers bowled on the tight lines and didn’t allow free runs to Indian batters and therefore restricted India to 163 runs in stipulated 20 overs. Indian Captain Prakash Jayaramaih was the main run-getter with 79 runs off 64 balls, while Sunil Ramesh chipped in with 24 runs. Badar Munir, Shahzaib Haider, and Anees Javed claimed a wicket apiece.

In reply, Pakistan chased down the target of 164 runs in 18.4 overs for the loss of 3 wickets. Badar Munir and Muhammad Rashid played superbly and made 64 runs each off 34 balls and 48 balls respectively.