New radiation technology opens at SKMCH&RC

LAHORE:A second top-of-the-line Varian True Beam linear accelerator with stereotactic radiosurgery capability was inaugurated on Wednesday in the Department of Clinical & Radiation Oncology at Shaukat Khanum Memorial Cancer Hospital and Research Centre (SKMCH&RC), Lahore.

The inauguration was performed by a young cancer patient, Nisar Ahmed, along with acting CEO of SKMCH&RC Dr Muhammad Aasim Yusuf. On this occasion, Dr Yusuf thanked all the generous donors for supporting SKMCH&RC’s mission of fighting cancer, especially supporters in Canada, who funded this new and most advanced linear accelerator.

He said, “The addition of this new technology at our hospital in Lahore will cater to the ever-increasing number of cancer patients needing radiation therapy with a high degree of accuracy, precision and speed.” Dr Tabinda Sadaf, head of Clinical & Radiation Oncology Department at SKMCH&RC, Lahore said that with five linear accelerators, this is the largest such department in the country, delivering more than 50,000 radiation therapy sessions each year.