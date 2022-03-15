No Covid death reported in Sindh

No death was reported due to Covid-19 in Sindh during the previous 24 hours; however, 255 people tested positive when 8,962 tests were conducted, Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah said in his daily Covid-19 situation report on Monday.

So far 8,055,843 tests had been conducted against which 569,117 cases were diagnosed. Of them 97 per cent or 551,922 patients had recovered, including 126 overnight he said. The CM said that currently 9,104 patients were under treatment -- 9,022 in home isolation, four at isolation centres, 78 at different hospitals and four on ventilators.

Out of the 255 new cases, 14 were detected from Karachi, including seven from District East, four from District South and three from District Korangi. Hyderabad reported 61 cases, Shaheed Benazirabad 25, Thatta 17, Dadu 16, Nausheroferoze 14, Kashmore 12, Ghotki and Matiari 10 each, Sujawal nine, Jamshoro, Tharparkar and Shikarpur eight each, Sanghar seven, Jacobabad, Umerkot and Larkana five each, Badin, Sukkur, Tando Allahyar, Tando Muhammad Khan and Mipurkhas four each.

Sharing the vaccination data, the chief minister said that in total 48,651,329 vaccines doses had been administered which constituted 88.58 per cent of the vaccine-eligible population in the province.

The chief executive of the province called upon the people to follow the standard operating procedures that his provincial administration had been putting in place from time to time to ensure that the deadly coronavirus did not spread and infect other people.