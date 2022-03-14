No Covid death reported from Sindh as 188 new cases emerge

No death resulting from Covid-19 was reported in Sindh during the previous 24 hours. However, 188 new cases of the viral disease emerged when 5,567 tests were conducted.

This was stated by Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Sunday in his daily statement on the pandemic situation in the province. Shah said the death toll due to Covid-19 in the province since the start of the pandemic was so far 8,091 at an overall 1.4 per cent mortality rate. He added that the diagnosis of 188 cases through 5,567 samples constituted a 3.4 per cent current detection rate.

According to Shah, so far 8,046,881 tests for Covid-19 had been conducted in Sindh, against which 568,862 cases were diagnosed, of which 97 per cent or 551,796 patients had recovered, including 37 during the previous 24 hours.

The CM said that there were currently 8,975 active patients of Covid-19 in the province, of whom 8,893 were in home isolation, four at isolation centres and 78 at different hospitals. He added that the condition of 77 patients was stated to be critical and four of them had been shifted onto ventilators.

The CM explained that of the 188 new cases, 57 were detected in Karachi. According to district-wise statistics, Karachi’s District South reported 23 new cases, Jamshoro 19, Sujawal 17, Thatta 16, Matiari and Karachi’s District East 14 each, Karachi’s District Malir 13, Mirpurkhas 12, Hyderabad 10, Sanghar nine, Badin, Tando Allahyar and Larkana seven each, Tharparkar six, Karachi’s District Korangi five, Tando Muhammad Khan and Umerkot three each, Karachi’s District Central two and Kashmore reported one new Covid case.