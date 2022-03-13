Eight people wounded in firing incidents across city

karachi : Eight people were wounded in separate incidents of firing in parts of the city on Saturday.

A 35-year-old man, Faiz Muhammad, son of Haroon Mir, was wounded in a firing incident within the jurisdiction of the Manghopir police station. He was rushed to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital.

Police said he was shot over putting up resistance during a mugging bid. A case has been registered and investigations are under way. Similarly, a young man identified as Abdul Basit, 22, was wounded for resisting a mugging bid near Sabzi Mandi on the Super Highway. He was taken to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital. Police have registered a case.

In another similar incident, a young man identified as Asad, 24, was wounded for resisting a mugging bid in the Madina Colony area. He was shifted to the Civil Hospital Karachi for medical treatment. Separately, Taimur, 30, son of Zahoor, was wounded after unidentified suspects shot him in Korangi’s Zaman Town area. He was moved to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre. Police said an investigation was under way to ascertain the motive behind the incident.

In another incident that also took place within the Zaman Town police’s remits, Shafiq, 40, son of Sharif was wounded during a clash in Korangi’s Noorani Basti.

He was moved to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre for medical treatment.

Meanwhile, Tasawar Ali, 24, was shot and injured during a clash that took place in Mianwali Colony within the limits of the Docks police station. He was moved to the Civil Hospital Karachi.

A nine-year-old boy identified as Abbas Khan was injured after a stray bullet hit him in Gulshan-e-Sikandarabad within the limits of the Jackson police station. He was taken to the Civil Hospital Karachi.

In another firing incident, Moiz, 20, was wounded after a stray bullet hit him in the Saeedabad area. He was moved to the Civil Hospital Karachi.