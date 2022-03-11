Security plan for Pakistan-Australia Test match finalised

A foolproof security plan has been finalised for the upcoming the Pakistan-Australia Test match to be played at the National Stadium Karachi, with more than 5,000 personnel being deployed in the city for security duty.

Dr Maqsood Ahmed, chief of the Sindh Police Security Division, said on Thursday the comprehensive security plan had been prepared by the Security Division for the second Test scheduled to commence on March 12.

The plan was devised in a meeting, which was chaired by Ahmed and attended by Colonel Shakarzai of the Pakistan Army, SSP East Qamar Raza Jaskani, Additional Deputy Commissioner South Tabraiz Marri, Wing Commander Sindh Rangers Umer Zafar, Lt. Colonel Musawar Abbas of the Sindh Rangers, PCB officials and other stakeholders and officials.

Around 5,276 police personnel will be deployed as party of security arrangements. As many as 1,667 personnel of the Security Division, including 1,148 Special Security Unit (SSU) commandos, 1,398 personnel of the Traffic Police, 430 personnel of the Special Branch, 375 personnel of the Rapid Response Force (RRF) and personnel of the Pakistan Army and Sindh Rangers will perform security duties along with personnel from other law enforcement agencies at the National Stadium Karachi, practice grounds, Karachi airport, routes, hotels and other areas. Sharp shooters will also be deployed at sensitive points.

DIG Ahmed said the SSU’s specialised command and control bus would also be stationed at the National Stadium to monitor law and order in the surroundings of the stadium, while aerial surveillance would also be made during the movement of the teams.

Moreover, the Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) team comprising highly trained and well-equipped commandos, including female commandos, will remain alert at the SSU Headquarters and patrol in the surroundings of the stadium as a quick response force to challenge any emergency situation.

CNG-run vehicles and all types of drones are strictly prohibited inside the stadium premises. All roads will remain open for the commuters, except one track of Sir Shah Suleman Road. The following parking points have been allocated for spectators coming to the National Stadium: Hakeem Saeed Ground on University Road near Bait ul Mukarram Masjid and the China Ground adjacent to the National Coaching Centre (For VIPs only).

Spectators will be transported from parking points to the stadium via shuttle bus service. To assist the spectators, they will thoroughly be guided and assisted from parking points to the enclosure by the SSU commandos attired in tracksuits.

Instructions for fans

Every visitor must bring their CNIC to the venue to prove their identity, and make sure they reach the stadium early to avoid waiting in long queues. Valid vaccination certificates must be shown at the time gaining access to the stadium and wearing a mask is a must for everyone who is entering the stadium.

Any firearms, toy guns, explosives, firecrackers, cigarettes, matchboxes, lighters, any sharp-edged materials like knives and wooden clubs are not allowed inside the stadium. Any banner, poster or placard displaying discrimination or obscene remarks on the grounds of race, religion or ethnicity are strictly forbidden. Spectators are not allowed to throw any objects onto the ground and at the performers and fellow spectators.