3.4pc Covid positive case rate reported in Sindh

The novel coronavirus claimed four more lives in Sindh during the previous 24 hours, raising the death toll to 8,089 in the province.

As many as 9,617 tests were conducted, and 330 people tested positive, which constituted a 3.4 per cent deduction rate, Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah said in his Covid-19 report on Thursday.

So far 8,026,180 tests had been conducted against which 568,088 cases were diagnosed. Of them 97 per cent or 551,389 patients had recovered, he said. The CM said currently 8,610 patients were under treatment -- 8,493 in home isolation, four at isolation centres, 113 at different hospitals and nine on ventilators.

Of the new cases, 109 were reported from Karachi, including 70 from District South, 21 from District Korangi, 10 from District East, six from District Malir, one each from District Central and West. Hyderabad reported 50 new cases, Thatta 21, Shaheed Benazirabad 18, Tando Muhammad Khan 15, Dadu 14, Tharparkar and Sanghar 13 each, Jamshoro 12, Larkana 10, Shikarpur and Tando Allahyar nine each, Ghotki and Sukkur eight each, Umerkot six, Badin and Jacobabad four each, Matiari and Mirpurkhas three each.