Placid pitch served no good to Pakistan cause: Naushad

ISLAMABAD: Former Test cricketer Col (r) Naushad Ali who also worked as the ICC Match Referee lamented missing an opportunity to pin down Australia at the outset of the Benaud-Qadir Trophy by curating a dead track at the Pindi Stadium.

“Australia are coming out of the Ashes and hardly were in Pakistan when series got underway. Within five days of their arrival, the first Test of the series got underway. Australia hardly had any clue of the Pakistani wickets, yet the tourists were allowed to settle down. Aussies will be better equipped to go into the next Test. Pakistan could easily have gone 1-0 up in the series by preparing a low-turner. I believe our think-tank has missed a trick here and that was to prepare a pitch most suited to Pakistan type of play. Every touring squad faces problems in adjusting at the start of the tour.”

Naushad who also performed his duties as national team manager on numerous occasions was also unhappy with the enthusiastic crowd which turned in numbers to watch the action live on the ground. “Apart from the team perspective such a pitch also serves no excitement for the cricket enthusiasts who waited for decades for Australia to return to Pakistan for Test series. Cricket enthusiasts want results in Test more because of the growing impact of limited-overs cricket.

Usually, we see results in Test matches these days but at Pindi Stadium where each team struggles to bowl the opposition out. Look how many wickets have fallen throughout five days of play. I think one of the main objectives should be to entrain fans and keep them interested in Test cricket. It is Test cricket which these days are battling to compete against the growing impact of T20 cricket. There is a dire need to make the Test cricket more interesting.”

The former ICC match-referee praised the crowd for making the proceedings lively with their presence. “I think crowd role has been exceptional during the last five days. They not only turned out at the ground regularly they kept in cheering players despite the fact there were no chances of any decision. One must appreciate their contribution to making the occasion worth remembering.”

Naushad hoped to see better pitches for the next two days. “Now when the first Test ended in a tame draw, I expect better pitches for Karachi and Lahore Test matches.”