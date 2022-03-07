Govt did nothing for masses: Khakwani

ISLAMABAD: Former president of PTI's southern Punjab chapter Ishaq Khakwani said Sunday tabling no-confidence motion in the assembly is opposition's constitutional right, but it's odd on government part to neutralise it through public meetings.

Speaking in Geo News programme Jirga hosted by Saleem Saafi, Ishaq Khakwani wondered how government could compete with opposition in holding rallies. He disapproved long march from Karachi to Islamabad and also that by PTI to Karachi. “The government can only cool down the political temperature. It’s not a way to show loyalty. You are doing harm to yourselves”, he said.

Eight sugar mills were picked out and the millers included present leaders of the party and the opposition leader. All got the clean chit except a person. The case against Jahangir Tareen should proceed judiciously like others, he opined. “The PM House cannot interfere in the Jahangir case. Many people like me hold the opinion harm is being done with Jahangir Tareen”, he said.

He told the host of the programme Imran Khan had no acquaintance with Usman Buzdar before the elections. He said neither he nor Jahangir Tareen proposed Usman Buzdar.

He said when someone gets a thing in bad shape he tries to fix it. “You changed four finance ministers”, he said referring to changes in the cabinet by the Prime Minister. Talking about failure in conducting privatisation process, he held all the parties responsible for that.

He was critical of the government for not giving time to do something for the welfare of the people and on the accountability matters during three-and-a-half-years. He asked the PM to fire his “ehtesaab team” as it was proved ineffective. “Cricket and government are two different fields. In politics, you have to talk with your opponents”, he said.

He said the PM Office failed to get registered an FIR against Mohsin Baig. He regretted Foreign Minister uttered words against Saudi Arabia on a TV channel. He said PECA Ordinance was not needed in the present situation. Rather the Act should have been reformed, he added.