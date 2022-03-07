 
Monday March 07, 2022
Lahore

Italian delegation

By Our Correspondent
March 07, 2022

LAHORE:An Italian investors’ delegation led by Emilio Guerini will visit Pakistan to explore avenues of investment through joint ventures. An honorary investment consular of Pakistan in Milan, Italy, Sheheryar Khan, in a virtual moot with chairman UK-Pak Business Council Kashif Ashfaq on Sunday, said top class furniture makers will hold meetings.

